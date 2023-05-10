Iran-Iraq joint committee meets ahead of Oji’s Baghdad visit

TEHRAN – The Joint Supreme Committee of Iran-Iraq held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the expansion of bilateral ties in the oil sector, Shana reported.

The session was held a day before Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji’s trip to the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iranian Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs and Trade Ahmad Asadzadeh was the head of the Iranian party in the session, during which bilateral cooperation in the development of joint fields, export of technical and engineering services, and implementation of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in the oil industry were thoroughly discussed.

Heading a delegation, Oji is scheduled to hold talks with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani, and Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadel.

EF/MA