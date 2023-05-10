Aran-Bidgol to develop tourism infrastructure

TEHRAN – Aran-Bidgol in Isfahan province plans to develop its tourism infrastructure by implementing projects and channeling investments in this sector, a local tourism official has said.

Over the past two years, a total budget of 300 billion rials ($600,000) has been invested in the tourism sector of the region, Mehdi Mashhadi explained on Wednesday.

The investment has been channeled into the 21 tourism-related projects, which have been carried out during the mentioned time, the official added.

The projects have created some 200 job opportunities for the locals so far, he noted.

Aran-Bidgol is the gateway to the Maranjab desert and caravansary, which also draws thousands of domestic travelers each year. The desert, which is a top destination for off-readers, leads to salt lake from the north, Band-e Rig and Desert National Park from the east, Masileh Desert, Hoz-e Sultan, and Moreh Lakes from the west, and eventually Aran and Bidgol from the south.

Situated in Isfahan province, the town is surrounded by desert from the north and east, and thus it has a typical climate of hot and dry in summer, cold and dry in winter, and very little rainfall during the year.

Last year, a team of Iranian archaeologists found remnants of a centuries-old network, which used to supply water to the underground city of Nushabad, located in the central district of Aran-Bidgol county.

