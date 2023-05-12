What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition painting by Mahin Monfared is currently underway at Negar Gallery.

Entitled “I Will Not Talk”, the exhibit will be running until May 15 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

Painting

* Paintings by Arsia Moqaddam are on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit runs until June 2 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Arbi Keshishian is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Sheidai Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Reverse Memories” will continue until June 9 at the gallery located at 149 Bahar Shiraz Square near Hafte Tir Square.

* Surena Petgar is displaying his latest painting collection in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibit named “Story Railroad: Season of Time-Wasting” will run until June 12 at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Lajevardi Foundation’s gallery is showcasing paintings by Vahid Mohammadi in an exhibit named “Roads and Flowers Disappear”.

The exhibit will be running until June 2 at the foundation located at No. 20, Building 23, East Sepand St. off Nejatollahi St.

* Masumeh Mozaffari is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “Mourning” will run until May 27 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.



Sculpture

* Two collections of sculptures by Mohammad Fasunaki are on display in an exhibition at 009821 Gallery.

The exhibition named “Honored Audience” will be running until May 16 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Blvd.



Multimedia

* An exhibition of artworks in different media by Zahra Karimivala, Sahar Ramezani, Nila Khodadadian, Mehrnegar Jafari, Mohammadreza Kord-Heidari, Nazanin Musavi and several other artists is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

The exhibition will run until May 17 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of artworks in various media by a large number of veteran artists, including Bita Vakili, Behjat Sadr, Nazila Moqaddam, Fatemeh Shakuri, Najva Erfani, and Mitra Kavian.

The exhibition entitled “Ordibehesht” runs until May 19 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.



Drawing

* An exhibition of drawings by Setareh Afzali, Reyhaneh Afzalian, Farina Bayat, Yekta Torki, Ehsan Ziafati and Mina Moshajjari is currently underway at Didar Gallery.

The exhibition will run until May 19 at the gallery located at 10 Mobini Alley, Mofatteh St.



