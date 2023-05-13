Iranian movies line up for Oklahoma deadCenter Oscar-qualifying festival

TEHRAN – Seven short movies by Iranian filmmakers will compete in the 23rd edition of the deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City.

The Academy Award-qualifying event will take place from June 8 to 11.

“The Birds Beyond the Lake” by Vahid Rad, “English Channel” by Amin Sajjadi, “From the Painter’s View” by Goli Zarei, “Liberty” by Sara Khosroabadi, “The Red Suitcase” by Sirus Neshvad, “Sampo” by Marzieh Riahi and “Thou Shalt Dance” by Abtin Yaghmaian will be screened in the different categories of the festival.

“The Birds Beyond the Lake” is about a little boy called Mahmud, who is going to be circumcised the next day, so he runs away from home.

“English Channel” tells the story of Reza and his wife who want to leave the country illegally from the English channel, but they face problems on the journey.

A co-production between Iran and Canada, “From the Painter’s View” centers on Siavash, a six-year-old boy who has won a painting award, and his parents are trying to analyze his TV interview about the painting. In the painting is a home with no walls. Everyone is trying to find a reason, but none are correct.

In “Liberty”, a woman decides to terminate her life in her own way, but something goes wrong.

In “The Red Suitcase”, a 16-year-old Iranian teenager is terrified to take her red suitcase from the carousel at the Luxembourg Airport and go through the exit doors. Her fear grows with every second in the face of what awaits her beyond the gate.

In “Sampo”, to make ends meet, a mother caters for funerals and parties, but her daughter has a different idea about her mother’s job.

In the animated film “Thou Shalt Dance”, on a normal day, a normal man finds an abnormal solution for his problem.

Photo: A scene from “The Birds Beyond the Lake” by Vahid Rad.

