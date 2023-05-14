Flowers, ornamental plants producers call for removing barriers to their business

TEHRAN- The producers of flowers and ornamental plants call for removing the barriers in the way of their business and activities.

Also, Alireza Zakani, the mayor of Tehran, has stated: “Our country has excellent capabilities in various fields. One of these areas is flower and plant production. The climatic diversity of Iran has also created good conditions for the growth of these products, although we should think of a solution to improve the situation in this field.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of Flowers and Ornamental Plants Producers and Sellers of Tehran province says that the flower producers need the help of the government.

“We need the help of the government in the field of agricultural necessities, such as fertilizers, poisons, plastic, seedlings, etc.”, Akbar Shahrokhi said, adding, “The flowers produced in Iran are equal to the products of different countries in the world and are even much better than that, but we are facing problems in the field of packaging and transportation of flowers and ornamental plants.”

“Greenhouses in the cities of Tehran province do not have refrigerated vehicles and we need such vehicles and the government should help us in this regard”, he further complained.

Iran has 17th place in the world in the production of flowers and ornamental plants, but it is ranked 107th in terms of export.

MA