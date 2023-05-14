Over 200 foreign companies from 13 countries to participate in Iran Oil Show 2023

TEHRAN- More than 200 Foreign companies from 13 countries are going to participate in the 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition (Iran Oil Show 2023), which is slated to be held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds during May 17-20.

According to the Director General of the Iranian Oil Ministry’s Office of Public Relations Ali Forouzandeh, the foreign companies participating in the exhibition are from Russia, China, Belarus, Germany, Austria, Italy, France, Spain, India, UAE, Oman, and Turkey.

Forouzandeh said the number of foreign participants in this year’s event has doubled in comparison to the previous year, while the number of Iranian companies that are going to take part in the event has also increased by 35 percent.

100 events have been scheduled to be held during the exhibition, including the signing of memorandums of understanding and contracts between different departments of the Oil Ministry and private companies, 33 side events, 10 specialized knowledge-based meetings, five presentations by the Vice Presidency of Research and Technology, three business forums with Russian companies, three meetings focusing on optimization, as well as the unveiling of a large number of oil industry equipment built by domestic companies.

EF/MA