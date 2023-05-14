Counting underway in Turkey elections

TEHRAN- Polls have officially closed in Turkey’s elections as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces the biggest political challenge of his two-decade rule.

His main rival is opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

More than 64 million people are eligible to vote to elect a president and parliament for a five-year term.

The polls opened at 8 am (05:00 GMT) and closed at 5 pm (14:00 GMT).

Turkey’s opposition says that the vote turnout at Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary polls in that country exceeded 93%

"According to first data we have received, the voter turnout was 93.6%, a record-breaking figure," a source in the opposition told TASS.

If no candidate secures more than half the votes in the first round of voting, a May 28 run-off will be held.