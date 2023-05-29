Raisi felicitates Erdogan on presidential win

TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election win, calling it a tribute to the Turkish people’s enduring confidence in their leader.

Raisi expressed optimism in his message that Erdogan’s new term will see more improvement in ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey.

The president noted that the relationship between the two neighboring countries are based on strong historical, cultural, religious bonds as well as good neighborliness, mutual respect, and shared interests.

In his message Raisi also noted that the tight collaboration between Iran and Turkey will create even “more favorable conditions” for fostering regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Erdogan declared victory in the historic runoff election on Sunday and congratulated Turkish citizens for electing him to lead the nation for the ensuing five years.

On top of a bus in his native Istanbul neighborhood, Erdogan promised his followers, “We will rule the country for the next five years. God willing, we will be deserving of your trust.”

"It is not just us who won, Turkey won," he declared, calling it one of the most important elections in Turkish history.

The runoff election was held since neither Erdogan nor his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu received the majority of votes needed to win the election outright.

Erdogan defeated Kilicdaroglu with more over 52% of the vote after nearly all of the ballots had been tallied on Sunday evening, according to official media.