Iran sabre team win bronze at 2023 World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s sabre national team won a bronze medal in the 2023 World Cup underway in Madrid, Spain.

Team Melli defeated Italy 45/37 in the bronze medal match.

Iran started the prestigious campaign with a 45-34 win over Chile and then edged past Canada 45/44 and Georgia 45/44.

Iran lost to the U.S. 45/24 in the semifinals.

Ali Pakdaman, Mohammad Fotouhi, Farzad Baher and Mohammad Rahbari represented Iran in the competition.