Persian Gulf countries eager for closer transport ties with Iran

TEHRAN – Secretary-General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi has said Persian Gulf nations are seriously willing to expand transport cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Al-Budaiwi made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash on the sidelines of the 17th annual exhibition and conference of 'the Middle East Rail' in Abu Dhabi.

The official stressed the expansion of ties and announced: “In the near future, we can have good opportunities in relation with Iran.”

“The members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council emphasize cooperation without the interference of governments, and the expansion of relations with Iran is being considered by this council,” he said.

Al-Budaiwi expressed hope that he will visit Tehran in the near future.

In this meeting, Bazrpash expressed Iran’s readiness for complete cooperation with investors from the mentioned countries, the portal of the Iranian Transport Ministry reported.

“Iran has diverse and suitable investment opportunities for the Persian Gulf countries in the transport sector to participate and benefit from,” Bazrpash said.

***Iran-UAE discuss expansion of transport ties through NISTC

Also on the sidelines of the mentioned conference, Bazrpash met with Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Energy and Infrastructure during which the two sides discussed ways of expanding transport cooperation, especially through the International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

The officials, who are the heads of the Iran-UAE Joint Economic Committee, also explored the measures taken by both sides for increasing economic exchanges.

Speaking at this meeting, Bazrpash noted that Iran’s southern coastal transport corridor is being completed and will be operational in the next two years which will be a great opportunity for the expansion of transport ties between the two countries.

Al Mazrouei, for his part, said that the focus of the UAE is to develop relations with the Persian Gulf countries, especially Iran.

“Using the North-South corridor through Iran is a good opportunity for the UAE,” he added.

Photo: Iranian Transport Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash (R) and Secretary-General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi