Pahlevani wrestler Haghbin banned for doping

TEHRAN – Pahlevani wrestler Adel Haghbin has been banned by the National Anti-Doping Agency’s (NADA) disciplinary panel for three years for using a prohibited anabolic steroid.

He tested positive for the banned substance methandienone, a performance-enhancing steroid.

The ban came into effect from April 9, 2023 and the athlete will be ineligible until April 8, 2026.

Methandienone is used for physique- and performance-enhancing purposes by competitive athletes, bodybuilders, and powerlifters. It is said to be the most widely used AAS for such purposes both today and historically.