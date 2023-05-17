Hakan Demir takes charge of Iran basketball team

TEHRAN – Turkish coach Hakan Demir was appointed as new head coach of Iran basketball team.

He replaced Saeid Armaghani in Team Melli.

The 54-year-old coach will also coach Manisa Metropolitan Belediyespor in the Turkish Insurance Basketball Super League at the same time.

Having previously experienced abroad by coaching Switzerland’s Herens Basket and Romania’s Dinamo Bucharest teams, Demir also undertook the head coaching of Turkish teams such as Beşiktaş, TOFAŞ, Banvit, Trabzonspor and Pınar Karşıyaka.

Demir will lead Iran basketball team in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, where the Persians are drawn in Group G along with Spain, Brazil and Ivory Coast.

He will also head the Iranian team in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.