Fragrance of Patrick Suskind’s “Perfume” lingers at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer” by German writer Patrick Suskind has been published by Saless in Persian.

Hossein Mansuri translated the book first published in 1985.

An acclaimed bestseller and international sensation, Patrick Suskind’s classic novel provokes a terrifying examination of what happens when one man’s indulgence in his greatest passion, his sense of smell, leads to murder.

In the slums of eighteenth-century France, the infant Jean-Baptiste Grenouille is born with one sublime gift, an absolute sense of smell.

As a boy, he lives to decipher the odors of Paris, and apprentices himself to a prominent perfumer who teaches him the ancient art of mixing precious oils and herbs.

But Grenouille’s genius is such that he is not satisfied to stop there, and he becomes obsessed with capturing the smells of objects such as brass doorknobs and fresh-cut wood.

Then one day he catches a hint of a scent that will drive him on an ever-more-terrifying quest to create the “ultimate perfume”, the scent of a beautiful young virgin.

Told with dazzling narrative brilliance, “Perfume” is a hauntingly powerful tale of murder and sensual depravity.

With translations into 49 languages and more than 20 million copies sold worldwide to date, “Perfume” is one of the bestselling German novels of the 20th century.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Patrick Suskind’s novel “Perfume: The Story of a Murderer”.

MMS/YAW