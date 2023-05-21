Panamtash appointed Iran water polo team coach

TEHRAN – Mehdi Panamtash was appointed as new coach of Iran national water polo team on Sunday.

He replaced Aleksandar Ćirić who parted ways with the national team after several years.

Panamtash will lead Team Melli in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Veteran water polo coach Sirous Taherian was appointed as team’s director.

Panamtash has previously worked as coach in Iranian clubd Nofallah and Saipa.

Iran won a bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia.