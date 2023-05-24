Sadi mausoleum to undergo restoration

TEHRAN – The mausoleum of Persian poet Sheikh Muslih ad-Din Sadi Shirazi, known by his pen name Sadi, in the southern city of Shiraz, Fars province, is planned to undergo some rehabilitation works, the provincial tourism chief has said.

A budget of 11 billion rials ($22,000) has been allocated to the restoration project, Seyyed Moayyed Mohsen-Nejad explained on Wednesday.

The project will involve repairing the damaged parts such as the mausoleum’s dome as well as strengthening the structure, the official added.

Musharraf ad-Din ibn Muslih ad-Din, known as Sadi (c. 1213-1291) is one of the greatest figures in classical Persian literature. His best-known works are the Bustan (1257; The Orchard) and the Gulistan (1258; The Rose Garden).

The Bustan is entirely in verse and consists of stories aptly illustrating the standard virtues recommended to Muslims – justice, liberality, modesty, and contentment – as well as reflections on the behavior of dervishes and their ecstatic practices.

The Gulistan is mainly in prose and contains stories and personal anecdotes. The text is interspersed with a variety of short poems, containing aphorisms, advice, and humorous reflections.

