Sightseers visit Mehriz old fortresses on package tours

TEHRAN – Mehriz tourism office has organized package tours of ancient fortresses, which stand tall across the ancient Iranian city.

Students, researchers, and tourism experts were among the participants of the tours arranged to mark the national cultural heritage week observed from May 18 to 24, CHTN reported.

Since antiquity, mankind has assumed the need to fortify properties to survive in an ever-changing world of invasion and conquest. Commencing from simple earthworks and wooden walls, fortifications gradually evolved into complex, unconquerable imposing citadels.

Forts were normally erected and maintained along significant routes or cities, particularly at heights overlooking steep slopes or cliffs. Many of the fortifications of the ancient world were built using mud brick, often leaving them no more than mounds of dirt for today’s archaeologists.

Situated some 30 km south of Yazd, Mehriz is located at a height of 1470 meters above sea level. It is surrounded by Bafq in the east, Yazd in the north, Taft in the west, and by the province of Fars in the southeast and the province of Kerman in the southwest.

Being located in a strategic position along the roads of Tehran-Bandar Abbas (Yazd-Kerman), the ancient city is famous for having historical castles.

The appropriate weather of this region provides favorable conditions for the cultivation of gardens and agricultural products. Also, the city is one of the most important centers of pistachio cultivation.

In addition to agriculture and animal breeding, people in this area are involved in crafts such as carpet weaving, Giveh-Bafi, basketry and knife making.

AFM