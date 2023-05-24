“Gladiators” scoops awards at Aprilia Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short drama “Gladiators” has won awards in four categories, including best screenplay, at the fifth edition of the Aprilia Film Festival in Italy.

Written and directed by Maryam Rahimi, the film also won the Rotary Club Prize and the award for best editing by Sepehr Jahangin.

In addition, the award for best actor was given to Sam Khoshnud for his portrayal of Ali, who must pay a debt to prevent the early marriage of his sister Narges.

The story takes its cue from the sad reality in many countries of the world, including Iran, set of the film, to the detriment of children: precocious workers, victims of arranged marriages often for money, members of disadvantaged families who do not protect them and who they often expose them to violence and exploitation.

The closing ceremony of the Aprilia Film Festival was held on May 10 as the Italian short drama “Closed to the Light” was named the best film.

Directed and written by Nicola Piovesan, the film freezes in time the terrible tragedy of an execution that took place in Italy in the summer of 1944, to the detriment of innocent peasants. An articulated long shot in which everything is still and everything changes.

Rui Diaz won the award for best cinematographer for his collaboration in this film.

The award for best documentary was given to an Italian short, “The Heart of the Matter”, directed by Sonia Iacobone.

In this film, days before an important referendum, the community of a small town must decide whether they continue with the scientific research of the hazelnut of the elixir of life or calling everything off and simply trust nature.

“Rider” by Italian director Andrea Russo was selected as best student film.

A rider delivers a package containing a piece of a dead body to a lady, an investigation will begin to discover the culprit of the crime. The protagonists will recount the events of that night a year later, through the testimonies of three different points of view, we will retrace the events related to the discovery of a package, delving into the mystery surrounding the riders’ work.

Russo was also picked as best director for the film.

Several other films were also awarded in the side sections of the festival.

Photo: Sam Khoshnud acts in a scene from “Gladiators” by Maryam Rahimi.

MMS/YAW