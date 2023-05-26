Shahrdari Gorgan crowned champions of Iranian Basketball Super League

TEHRAN – Shahrdari Gorgan claimed the title of the Iranian Basketball Super League (IBSL) for the third time in a row on Thursday.

The Gorgan based team won the title after beating Kaleh Mazandaran 81-79 in best of three, in which they won the title 2-0.

Shahrdari had defeated Kaleh 73-58 in their first match on Monday.

Shahrdari Gorgan American point guard Perry Petty played a key role in the match, helping Gorgan win their third successive title.

The Iranian Basketball Super League (IBSL) is a professional men's basketball league in Iran. It was founded in 1998.