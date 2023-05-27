Tehran to host FINEX 2023 in early June

TEHRAN – The 15th International Exhibition of Financial Industries (Exchange, Bank & Insurance) – Iran FINEX 2023- is slated to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairground from June 6 to 9, IRNA reported.

The slogan of this year's exhibition would be "Propelling financial industry, growth of production and containment of inflation".

Raising awareness about financial markets and their services, increasing financial literacy, promotion of indirect shareholding, development and promotion of new services in insurance and financial markets, digitization of payment as well as electronic banking are among the most important goals of this exhibition.

EF/MA