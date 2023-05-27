Tehran gallery showcases artworks by Iraqi POW

TEHRAN – A collection of artworks by Iraqi soldiers who were prisoners of war in Iran for several years is on view in an exhibition at the Abolfazl Aali Gallery in Tehran.

The collection includes the paintings, graphic designs and sculptures Manqaz Abdulwahab al-Sharida created while in captivity.

He was freed in 1992 under an order from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization is the Organizer of the exhibition, entitled “The Story of Liberation”.

The exhibition will run until June 7 at the gallery located on Somayyeh St. near Hafez Ave.

Photo: A poster for Iraqi artist Manqaz Abdulwahab al-Sharida’s exhibition at the Abolfazl Aali Gallery in Tehran.

MMS/YAW