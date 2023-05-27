Woodturners in Malayer to exhibit skills

TEHRAN – Tens of Iranian woodturners and proficient carpenters will showcase their skills at a sales exhibit in the near future.

The exhibit will be held in Malayer, which is a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture, from June 29 to July 7, ISNA reported.

Located in Hamedan province, Malayer is home to over 4,000 furniture workshops in which more than 8,000 wood masters and some 25,000 crafters are engaged.

Registered by the World Crafts Council - Asia-Pacific Region (WCC-APR), Malayer is top on the list for those who are interested in wooden furniture.

Artisans of the ancient city use the wood of beech, walnut, and sycamore to make various products, such as traditional, classic, steel, and sofa furniture. Their other products are dining tables, desks, all kinds of chairs, beds, and decorative objects.

Although the arts have been practiced in Malayer for a long time, it has been around half a century since they prospered in the region.

Currently, more than 60 percent of Iran's furniture and woodcarving products are reportedly made in Malayer and shipped to various Iranian cities or exported to Central Asian countries, Persian Gulf countries, Turkey, and Iraq, among others.

