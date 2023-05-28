“It’s Not Funny!” for younger Iranian readers

TEHRAN – British writer and illustrator of children’s books Jan Page’s “It’s Not Funny!” has been published in Persian.

Peydayesh is the publisher of the book originally printed in 2012. It has been translated by Sarvar Kotobi.

“We’ve all had enough of your clowning about...it’s not funny!”

Every morning, before school, Bill dresses in baggy trousers, a silly blue wig and a red plastic nose, as... the Great Bilbo!

But clowns belong in the Big Top, not in the classroom, and everyone is getting really fed up with Bill's clowning! Then Mum takes Bill to a real circus, and the Great Bilbo discovers that being funny is a serious business...

All the fun of the circus is in this hilarious story from the author of “Dog on a Broomstick” and “Dognapped!”

Jan Page is a novelist, screenwriter and television producer, whose experience ranges right across the age spectrum.

Over the years, she has written hundreds of episodes of television and thirteen of her plays have been professionally staged.

A regular scriptwriter for BBC TV’s Playdays, she has written eleven plays for young audiences.

Jan lives in London and is co-founder of Adastra, an independent production company specializing in the children’s sector.

Photo: A combination photo shows Jan Page and the front cover of her book “It’s Not Funny!”

MMS/YAW