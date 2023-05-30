‘Marine transport fleet development atop agenda of PMO’s activities’

TEHRAN- The head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said that the development of the country’s marine transportation fleet is a top agenda of this organization’s activities.

Making the remarks in a live TV program on Monday night, Ali-Akbar Safaei said that Iran is a country that conducts more than 90 percent of its trade via sea, and noted: “For this reason, the country's maritime fleet should be modernized in the north and south, especially in the north of the country, and the capacities should be also increased.”

He further pointed to the strategies of the Ports and Maritime Organization in attracting domestic and foreign investment and said: “So far 110 trillion rials (about $262 million) of private sector’s investment has been attracted, and more than this amount of investment by the private sector is being made in the country's ports.”

The investment of the private sector along with the investment of the Ports and Maritime Organization can create good conditions for the ports, the PMO head added.

He also said that good things have happened in the field of attracting foreign investors as well.

