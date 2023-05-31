Iranian woman Esmaeilnejhad wins gold at Erzurum Sprint Flag Cup 2023

TEHRAN – Iranian woman sprinter Hamideh Esmaeilnejhad claimed a gold medal at the Erzurum Sprint Flag Cup 2023.

She crossed the finish line in 11:43 seconds at Ataturk University Stadium.

Esmaeilnejhad also broke the 100 meters Iran’s women’s record by just 0.01.

About 80 athletes from Turkey, Denmark, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan and Iran competed in the 8th ErzurumSprint Flag Cup on May 30 and 31.

Her national record will be registered after the approval of the doping test by the Iran’s NADO.