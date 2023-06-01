Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad to develop tourism infrastructure 

TEHRAN – The tourism infrastructure in the southwestern Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad province is planned to be developed, the provincial tourism chief has said.

A budget of 700 billion rials ($1.4 million) has been allocated for the tourism development of the province, Saeid Talebipour explained on Wednesday.

The money will be spent on different tourism-related projects including the completion of Yasuj’s Archaeological Museum, the restoration of historical monuments, and setting up handicrafts markets, the official added.

The lesser-known province is home to various nomads and is a top destination for those interested in visiting in person the nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

Many tourists from all over the world tend to observe the lifestyle of these hardworking people and spend a few days watching activities such as milking, yogurt making, buttering, oiling, woolen, carpeting, and much more. Many Iranian and foreign tourists are interested in sleeping in nomadic black tents.

