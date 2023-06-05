Electricity consumption exceeds 60,000 MW as temperature begins to rise

TEHRAN - Daily electricity consumption in Iran reached 60,150 megawatts (MW) on Saturday registering a 10,000 MW increase compared to the same date last year, according to the data released by Iran Grid Management Company (IGMC).

According to IGMC, the gradual increase in temperature has caused a surge in the use of air conditioning appliances, and consequently, electricity consumption has also begun to increase again, IRNA reported.

Based on IGMC data, the industrial sector accounted for 5,020 MW of the total consumption on the mentioned date.

As reported, the country’s electricity consumption stood at 49,946 MW on the same day last year.

In order to meet the electricity demand in the peak summer period, the Iranian Energy Ministry has put several programs on its agenda among which increasing electricity production and managing consumption are the major ones.

The ministry is going to implement a comprehensive program during the summer, based on which low-consuming households are going to be rewarded while the subscribers whose consumption exceeds the normal level will face a penalty.

Over the past decade, constant temperature rising and the significant decrease in rainfalls across Iran have put the country in a hard situation regarding electricity supply during peak consumption periods.

Iran's Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company (known as Tavanir) has repeatedly announced that the company is implementing a variety of programs for managing the situation and preventing blackouts in the country.

