PMO plans to attract over $391m of investment in Makran Coast

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) has announced a plan for attracting 200 trillion rials (about $391.5 million) of domestic investment in the southeastern Makran Coast.

Ali-Akbar Safaei said so far, the private sector has invested more than 110 trillion rials (about $215 million) in the mentioned region and the country’s small ports, IRNA reported.

He also noted that good measures have been taken in the foreign investment sector, which will hopefully bear results soon.

Makran is a historical region in Iran that runs from mountains west of Jask all the way to parts of Pakistan's Balochistan province in the southwest along the Sea of Oman.

Iran has recently constructed significant nautical and commercial infrastructure in a number of Makran districts, particularly at Chabahar port, which serves as a vital trade route between the Indian Ocean and landlocked nations in Central Asia.

Back in November 2022, President Ebrahim Raisi called for a quick development of the south and southeastern shores of Iran, known as the Makran coastline.

Raisi stated that plans for the development of the Makran coasts by the government and the private sector might assist the comparatively underdeveloped region.

