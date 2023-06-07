“The Lady” to compete in Brazil Olhar de Cinema festival

TEHRAN – Iranian short drama “The Lady” will be competing in the Olhar de Cinema International Film Festival in Brazil.

Directed by Fardin Ansari, the film will be screened in the official competition of the festival, which will take place from June 14 to 22 in Curitiba.

In this film, Lady Macbeth has returned to deliver a message and the forest animals welcome her in a bittersweet atmosphere.

In a reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s classic character, the film creates a unique environment that melds the theater-like interplay between a snake and a polar bear, personified by two female humanoids, with a humid, fog-filled, yet pop ambiance.

Ansari has previously been selected as best director for his short drama “Fashion” at the Omid International Short Film Festival.

A jury comprising Nanako Tsukidate, Jéssica Queiroz, Hubert Sabino-Brunette, Guilherme Weber and Fabrício Boliveira will select the winners in the official competition.

Olhar de Cinema – Curitiba IFF began its activities as an independent film festival. Since 2012, the festival has attracted more than 150,000 people to movie theaters, 30,000 people watching movies online and exhibited more than 900 films from all over the world.

The festival seeks to compose shows that mix Brazilian and foreign films, enabling dialogue and exchange between all these universes. Alongside the shows that make up the event’s official selection, the festival also sheds light and pays tribute to masters of world independent cinema, restored classic films and also new directors who, even with a short filmography, already have a strong artistic identity.

Photo: “The Lady” by Iranian director Fardin Ansari.

