Countries can rot like fish out of water — from the head down…

Badly disposed homo sapiens inhabit every nook and cranny of the globe. There are enough of them, though they are a small, distinct minority, to make a soul sometimes feel ashamed of being one of the species. There is absolutely NO other species on earth that has done so much damage to other species and to themselves and to Nature for millennia as homo sapiens, and perhaps especially in the last couple of centuries as the earth’s number of humans has swelled in Malthusian leaps and bounds. Among mammals, it’s not even remotely possible to compare destructive human behaviors to the behaviors of other mammals because, simply, there is no comparison to be made.

Of all existing countries and cultures today, and since the end of World War 2 when the first and only couple of atomic bombs were unnecessarily dropped in 1945 at war’s end over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and in ever increasing degrees of expression, it is arguable that the United States has done the most harm, the most unnecessary harm, of any country.

This is not to claim at all that average citizens of other countries are “better” than 95 percent of Americans. The mainstream Western media this century especially has made it difficult for most Americans to be informed and most are not. But it can be argued that average citizens anywhere else are a lot “better" overall than that small minority of Americans who have at the top and have exercised power and control in Washington and on Wall Street and built for decades the extant but now crumbling so-called “empire” — even while many others have profited and enjoyed some personal, even selfish advantages and benefitted from the crumbs accruing to some U.S. citizens as simply lucky parts of the “richest country in history”, including some so-called allies elsewhere.

Most of earth’s population is waking up fast and trying to distance themselves and their countries from many things “American”, and it’s about time they did to limit further harm derived from U.S. arrogance and hubris especially since the fall of the Soviet Union but probably beginning in the 1960s with the unnecessary war on Vietnam that murdered millions. Many have spent most of their lives dismayed and confused sniffing out the rot that has seized the U.S. in ever increasing ways — politically, socially and economically — and it’s worth noting that the rot of countries, as with dead fish, proceeds from the top, from their heads, downwards towards their tails and usually on a flood of lies and narrowly self-serving, mostly destructive actions and policies.

This progression of rot and dissolution has played out for millennia in various degrees in other societies, cultures and polities, but perhaps not so much and so blatantly as in recent decades with the U.S. This progression began in top leadership circles.

In the U.S. it can be surmised legitimately that Joe Biden will be exposed as the worst President ever, and the most morally compromised, but Donald Trump and Barack Obama and George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are not far behind given their own histories with war crimes and other ills.

With Biden the world is witnessing the fullest expression of insanity (and also senility) in a POTUS, and this for several reasons, but perhaps especially because he and his overbearing Neocon bosses and handlers have literally brought the planet and humanity closer to nuclear annihilation than anyone else ever has with his provoked proxy war on Russia in Ukraine and his failure and refusals for a decade to negotiate a deal with Vladimir Putin to allay Russia’s reasonable security and border concerns. All Putin wanted was the enactment of the Minsk Accords, which even Angela Merkel called a sham. And this solely to maintain U.S. hegemonic pretensions via the gross expansion of vassal European countries into NATO since the 1990s.

Biden himself became a millionaire during his long career slurping at public expense in Congress and by other means and later as Obama’s Vice-President. And perhaps also his infamous son, Hunter, now 53 a professed drug addict, failed lawyer and all around opportunist who served on the board of Ukraine’s largest natural gas concern, Burmisma, in recent years past, for which he was paid handsomely and did nothing. It has been suggested one reason Biden provoked the war in Ukraine may have been connected with his desire to bury dealings between the Bidens and possibly the most corrupt government anywhere in Ukraine. Hunter has also been under investigation for years for tax avoidance issues by the IRS. Nepotism works, it has seemed.

Father Joe has recently claimed Hunter "never did anything wrong", but the infamous laptop computer that Hunter lost control of or left behind by mistake in a computer repair shop is now strongly suggesting otherwise. It’s full of incriminating business, finance and political e-mails and many hundreds of photos, the latter at least just now coming to light publicly, of Hunter engaged in sexual escapades with a variety of people, apparently including underage girls.

The photos reveal some of the raunchiest pornography one might scrape up from the fetid bowels of the Internet. In any event, Joe Biden has done the bidding of his Neocon handlers but is not popular nowadays and a good majority of Americans consider him unfit for a second term in the White House. Corruption is rampant in Washington like never before. There seems to be a mad scramble among politicians and lobbyists to pad their personal wealth before the economy and financial system eventually collapse in a heap of debt that cannot ever be repaid.