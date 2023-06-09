Iran’s monthly PMI registers 44-month record high

TEHRAN – A survey of the Iranian economy’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) by the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) showed that the index reached its highest over the past 44 months in the second Iranian calendar month of Ordibehesht (April 21 – May 21).

According to the new PMI data released by ICCIMA Research Institute, Iran’s monthly PMI grew 15.26 points in comparison to that of the previous month to settle at 57.30, the ICCIMA portal reported.

All the main five sub-indexes have been reported above the threshold (above 50) in the new PMI reading.

As reported, the PMI for the industrial sector had the highest growth among the three main groups of activities, standing at 66.96 points.

PMI is an index of the prevailing direction of economic trends, aiming to provide information about business conditions to company directors, analysts, and purchasing managers.

EF/MA