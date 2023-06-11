American foreign policy surrounded by fraudsters

Of 10 top American think-tanks which are active in foreign policy sphere, all of them receive financial support from American firms including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman etc.

For Years, the US governments have always claimed that the country’s foreign policy is centered on human values like democracy, peace, freedom, and respect to other nations. However, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft recently published a detailed report which concludes the US arms companies play a substantial role to shape the country’s foreign policy.

The Institute suggests that of 10 top American think-tanks which are active in foreign policy sphere, all of them receive financial support from American firms including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman etc. In this regard, “Atlantic Council” and “Center for Strategic and International Studies” receive more than a million dollars from these companies annually.

The issue clarifies why most of American well-known think-tanks support the selling of arms to Ukraine. Of course this is not the whole story. This puzzle also enjoys another piece. According to the Quincy Institute report, more than 85 percent of American media are in the long list of the recipients of American firms’ aid. The issue which unveils the fact that American arms’ firms justify their inhuman aims by using the so-called research and media tools.

Although different reports also refer to the fact that American Arms’ firms use lobbyists for every member of the US Congress to advance their agendas in a desired way. In this vein, it is not surprising to see that the US foreign policy has created historical catastrophes like the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

It is noteworthy to say that in the midst of the Ukraine war, the executive manager of the US firm Raytheon Technologies clearly said: Geopolitical tensions of Eastern Europe carry profitable income opportunities for the company. From this perspective, it is fair to say that behind the scene of American well-designed foreign policy, criminals are the main determinants and meet their illegal goals at the expense of American people. The issue which once again confirm the fact that the distance between declared and practical goals of the US foreign policy is from the earth to the sky.