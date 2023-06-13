Islantilla Cinefórum festival to screen Iranian films

TEHRAN – Seven Iranian shorts will be screened in the 16th edition of the Bajo la Luna International Film Festival – Islantilla Cinefórum in Spain.

The festival will take place from July 1 to August 26 in Islantilla.

A highlight of the Iranian film lineup is “Katvoman” by Hadi Sheibami.

The award-winning drama shows a mom and son playing dressed up as Batman and Catwoman before dad returns for dinner. Through the play, the child discovers a difficult truth about his parents.

The film won the award for best fiction at the Festival International du Film Amateur de Kelibia – FIFAK in Tunisia and the audience award for best short fiction at the 10th Amnesty International France’s Cinema for Human Rights Festival.

“Adam, the Ballad of Endless Suffering”, co-directed by Ali Kheiri and Kurdman Puyesh, is also among the films.

Adam has three grenades. He discovers that the first one is a dud. The second is too. Will he face the truth of the third?

Directed by Parsa Dehqanian, “Global Snow” will also be screened. It tells the story of a night driver who inadvertently gets involved in an adventure.

The lineup also features “Justifiable Murder” by Ebrahim Rahnama.

The drama follows a woman who leaves the house with confusion and intense internal conflict and goes to the information office to complain about what happened to her and ask for immediate help.

“Narenji” has also been selected to be screened in the festival. In this drama, director Ermia Rabbani shows the life of a child who is surrounded by loneliness and has a speech disorder.

Director Mohammad Kamal Alavi’s drama “The Single Horn” will be showcased.

The film tells the story of a girl who goes to the park to play with her friends without her family’s permission. Everything has changed when she returns home.

The festival will also screen “Coup de Grace” by Reza Gudazi. It is about a soldier left among the dead and wounded on the battlefield.

Photo: “Narenji” by Ermia Rabbani.

MMS/YAW