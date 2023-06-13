Football expert Ghorbani shares view on Esteghlal

TEHRAN - Pirouz Ghorbani, Iranian football exper, shared his viewpoint on the Esteghlal team's coaching nominees.

Iranian media reports suggest that the Blues are considering Juan Ramon Lopez Caro, former Real madrid coach, Javad Nekounam, and Mohammad Rabiei for their coaching position.

“While I respect them all, my opinion on this matter differs,” said Ghorbani in his exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

“Since I have no information about Lopez Caro and his characteristics as a coach, I can't give my opinion.

“However, I have my own opinion on the matter. I believe that Farhad Majidi is the best choice among the Iranian coaches to lead Esteghlal.

“And when it comes to hiring foreign coaches, we need to make sure they have the ability to work in Iran football, which has unique conditions and not everyone can handle,” said the former Estehglal defender, who played more than nine years for the Blues.

Ghorbani also talked about Ricardo Sa Pinto, who was Esteghlal's previous coach, but left the team after only one season in Iranian football during 2022/23.

“Esteghlal's tactical gameplay improved under Sa Pinto's guidance. Although he tried his best, he couldn't lead the team to a good result in some big games.

“But his behavior was inappropriate, particularly during the Hazfi Cup final match against Persepolis. I believed that he could continue with Esteghlal for the next season, but his controversial behavior on the touchline changed my mind,” he added.

“The primary problem for Esteghlal in recent years has been inconsistent with their coaches and management. This issue is the reason why they couldn't win the cup compared to their main rivals such as Persepolis and Sepahan,” concluded Ghorbani.