Iranian crude oil output rises 61,000 bpd in May: OPEC

TEHRAN- Iran’s crude oil production increased 61,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May compared to the previous month to reach 2.679 million bpd, according to OPEC’s latest monthly report published.

As reported, the Islamic Republic produced 2.619 million bpd of crude oil in April.

According to OPEC reports, Iran produced 2.577 million bpd in March, 2.574 million bpd in February, and 2.554 million bpd of crude in January.

Based on OPEC data, the country’s average crude output in the first quarter of 2023 stood at 2.57 million barrels per day indicating a 3,000-bpd rise compared to the figure for the last quarter of the previous year.

