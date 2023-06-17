Iran’s Pakdaman wins gold at 2023 Asian Fencing Championships

TEHRAN – Ali Pakdaman of Iran claimed a gold medal in the sabre discipline of the 2023 Asian Fencing Championships on Saturday.

Pakdaman emerged victorious over Cyrus Chang Chi Hin from Hong Kong 15-6 in Round of 32.

The Iranian fencer beat Kuwait’s Mohammed Al Fadhli 15-11 in Round of 16. In Round of 8, he beat Japanese fencer Kento Yoshida 15-13 and also defeated Ho Tin Low of Hong Kong 15-11 in the semifinals.

Pakdaman took the gold medal after winning over South Korean Junho Kim 15-10.

His compatriot Mohammad Rahbari also claimed a bronze medal in the discipline.

A total of 79 fencers took part in the discipline in Wuxi, China.