Ex-volleyball player Mohammadkazem questions Manavinejad's removal

TEHRAN - Mohammadjavad Manavinejad's removal from the Iranian national volleyball team during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) has made him angry. The volleyball expert has questioned the coaching staff’s decision on the case.

The head coach of Iran national team, Behrouz Ataei, removed the outside spiker, who has been one of the most prominent Iranian volleyball stars in recent years, just before the VNL 2023 Week 2.

Manavinejad, who has recently joined the Italian side Saturnia Volley, was replaced by Meysam Salehi in the national team.

The incident made greatly sad the national team player. Without giving an interview, he expressed his sadness on his Instagram account.

“This too shall pass. Patience is strong response to injustice, and the passage of time is the best way to prove wrong decisions,” the player wrote.

Mohammad Mohammadkazem, ex-player of Iran's volleyball national team, voiced his opinion on the case.

“During the First Week of VNL, Iran had five outside spiker players, and Manavinejad's performance was not bad among them,” said Mohammadkazem in an interview with Tehran Times.

“However, it is up to the technical staff of the national team to decide whether to remove players, and their decision should be examined.

“I believe that Manavinejad deserves a spot in the national team and Meysam Salehi could replace someone else instead of him.

“He is one of the most talented and experienced Iranian volleyball players, and I am thrilled to hear that he has joined the Italian side,” added the Iranian volleyball expert.

Iran's 2023 VNL tournament started off badly with losses of 3-0 to Japan and 3-2 to Poland. Despite a 3-1 win against China, they were swept in straight sets by Slovenia in Nagoya, Japan.

On Tuesday, Iran will compete against Germany in Week 2.