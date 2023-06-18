Nuclear progress under sanctions a model for other industries: Raisi

TEHRAN – President Ebrahim Raisi has lauded the nuclear achievements Iran has made under sanctions, saying they can be a model for progress in other industries inside the country.

Raisi made the remarks during a visit to an exhibition of Iran’s nuclear achievements.

He pointed out the effects of nuclear technology on people's lives, especially in the fields of health and medicine, agriculture and industry, as well as oil and gas and many other sectors.

“With the will of the country's scientists in converting knowledge into ability in the nuclear field, today millions of people have been saved from disease, which is one of the great honors of the country,” Raisi said, according the official website of the presidency.

He said, “The achievements of the nuclear industry show the fact that how dear young people and scientists of this country turned threats and sanctions into opportunities.”

During the visit, Raisi learned about the details of the latest activities and achievements of the nuclear industry and their effects on the daily life of the people and the economy of the country with the explanations of the experts and those involved.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi pointed out that the nuclear industry has produced power for the country. “Some people in the world think that the creation of power lies in the production of nuclear weapons, but the Islamic Republic of Iran has stated many times that even though such capability exists in the country, according to the religious beliefs and the emphasis of the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we will never go towards the production of nuclear weapons,” he added.

Emphasizing the necessity of explaining the country's nuclear achievements to the people, the president stated, “We must transfer the abilities and technologies acquired in the nuclear industry to other industries, especially automobile manufacturing, so that they reach this level of success.”

He also expressed his gratitude for the encouragement and guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and his time spent visiting this exhibition, and for the efforts of the scientists and nuclear industry workers who have achieved these great honors for the country.

Last week, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief Mohammad Eslami said Iran had achieved 159 goals in the previous Persian calendar year (ending March 20) despite U.S. sanctions and other obstacles imposed by the West.

“Last year, we had 159 achievements. It was important for us to speed up the time needed to get results and turn an idea into a product,” he said.

Eslami stressed that despite U.S. sanctions that forbade Iranian radiopharmaceutical enterprises from sending or receiving any shipments, progress had been accomplished.

He went on to highlight that the West is against uranium enrichment and fuel cycle in Iran because they are against the growth of the country’s power.