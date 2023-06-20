Luke Purshouse’s book on Plato’s Republic published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Plato’s Republic: A Reader’s Guide” by Luke Purshouse, an expert on social and political philosophy, has been published in Persian by Ney.

Seyyed Mohammad-Ali Shamekhi has translated the book first published in 2006.

Plato’s Republic is arguably the most famous and influential work of philosophy ever written.

It is certainly among the most widely read and studied, a staple of undergraduate courses that continues to inspire and inform contemporary debates in political philosophy.

As such, it is a hugely important and exciting, yet challenging, piece of philosophical writing.

In “Plato’s Republic: A Reader’s Guide”, Purshouse offers a clear and thorough account of this key philosophical work.

The book sets Plato’s work in context, introduces the major themes and provides a detailed discussion of the key sections and passages of the text.

Purshouse goes on to explore some of the areas of thought that the Republic has impacted upon and provides useful information on further reading.

This is the ideal companion to study this most influential and challenging of texts.

Purshouse formerly lectured in philosophy at Cambridge University and is now head of politics at Eton College, UK.

“Plato’s Republic: A Reader’s Guide” has won great acclaim in the world’s academic circles.

“Admirably clear and concise, and extremely well written and well organized… an excellent introduction to the ‘Republic’, especially for those new to Plato,” wrote Giles Pearson, Fellow and Director of Studies in Philosophy, Christ's College, University of Cambridge.

“Luke Purshouse provides a compelling introduction to the central concerns of Plato’s Republic… Readers will no doubt appreciate this exemplary book - an indispensable guide for students of Plato,” Alexandra Kolb, University of Otago, New Zealand, commented.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Luke Purshouse’s book “Plato’s Republic: A Reader’s Guide”.

