Discover Zarbaft, Persian fabric of unparalleled beauty and richness

TEHRAN – Zarbaft, a Persian textile, is renowned for its beauty and legendary status as one of the world's most famous fabrics.

Despite its splendor, the fabric made of gold threads for the weft and silk threads for the warp is no longer in high demand, not even among billionaires.

Iranian textile industry has a rich history that can be traced back to the Parthian era when it was first introduced. The evolution of this art throughout the years is truly captivating, positioning Iran at the forefront of crafting exceptional textiles.

Although few fabrics have survived from the Achaemenid era, it is evident that the art of weaving fine textiles was a flourishing industry. Therefore, it can be concluded that weaving, along with other forms of art, was thriving during the Achaemenid era.

Since the Parthian era, fabrics have been enriched with threads crafted from pure gold.

During the Sassanid period, the production of grand silk cloths was highly favored. This became such a lucrative industry that the economic prosperity of the country relied on its export to the Far East, specifically the Chinese Empire, and the Far West.

Under the Safavid dynasty, particularly during the reign of Shah Abbas, around eight hundred individuals were employed at the workshop owned by the royal court. The demand for luxurious fabrics was so high that the king took the decision to prohibit their domestic sale and allow only their exportation.

The sale of Zarbaft and other luxurious fabrics constituted a significant source of income for the ruling system's operating expenses.

Currently, there are only a small number of workshops in Iran that are capable of producing these exceptional fabrics.

The majority of their products are stored and neglected, with minimal demand in the market.

Renowned museums around the globe preserve magnificent fabrics of Persian origin dating back to the Achaemenid, Sassanid, and other distinguished periods.

