Transport minister inaugurate several projects in West Azarbaijan Province

TEHRAN– Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash inaugurated several infrastructure and development projects in West Azarbaijan Province on Thursday, the portal of the ministry reported.

A border terminal development project on the Iran-Turkey border, 1,202 housing units, and 148 kilometers of highways and main roads were among the projects inaugurated by the minister during his one-day visit to the northwestern province.

As reported, the development project of the Razi-Khoi border terminal, which is one of the three borders between Iran and Turkey, and Iran’s closest border to the city of Van in eastern Turkey, was opened on Thursday in the presence of Bazrpash.

The development plan of the border terminal includes the completion of the commercial and passenger halls of the mentioned terminal.

The minister also inaugurated 1,202 residential units built under the framework of the National Housing Movement and Mehr Housing plan.

As the last program in his schedule, Bazrpash inaugurated 148 km of highways and main roads in West Azerbaijan on Thursday.

As reported, over 30.6 trillion rials ($62.6 million) has been invested to complete the mentioned highways and main roads.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the said projects, Bazrpash said one of the major features of the West Azarbaijan province is the connection with the three countries of Iraq, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, and this connection is especially important with the country of Turkey.

Pointing out that he is the head of the Joint Economic Committee of Iran and Turkey, the official announced that the two countries have set a target to increase transit exchanges to $30 billion.

EF/MA

Photo: Transport Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash inaugurates 1,202 housing units in West Azarbaijan Province on Thursday.