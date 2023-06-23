Winners of UNICEF-Iran cultural contest honored

TEHRAN – The winners of the third edition of the UNICEF-Iran cultural competition were awarded, the UNICEF Iran office in Tehran announced on Thursday.

The contest is organized every year for Iranian journalists and photojournalists by the office and Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance.

The award ceremony of this year’s competition, which was held on the theme of “Refugee Children, Iranian Hospitality”, took place at the UNICEF office in Tehran last Tuesday.

Abdollah Heidari won first place in the photojournalism category for “Children with No Identity”, a photo story which features the struggles faced by undocumented Afghan refugee children in accessing vital services like education and healthcare.

A jury comprised of experts from the Department of Press and Information of the ministry and UNICEF Iran, reviewed several submissions from different parts of the country to select the winners.

Erfan Kouchari won the award for second place for his photo essay “A Good Life”, which beautifully captures the endeavors of volunteers in providing essential services such as healthcare, education, food and clothing to refugees residing in less-developed provinces.

The third-place award was given to Sahand Taki for his photo essay “A School for Refugee Child Laborers”.

This collection illustrates refugee children who were engaged in child labor, receiving education at classes conducted by a local NGO.

In the journalism category, five writers were awarded. Hoda Hashemi and Faranak Javaheri stood on top of them for their joint article entitled “This Burden Is Heavy”.

The article sheds light on the plight of refugee children toiling in the recycling industry and other sectors on the streets of Tehran.

Maryam Khabbaz won the second prize for her story “The Children of Alimoun Castle”, which tells the story of the neighborhood of Pakistani immigrants in the suburbs of Tehran and their newly opened school.

Parvaneh Bahramnejad was awarded the third prize for her story “Where Is the Playroom for Children in the South of the City?”.

This article illustrates the story of a playroom set up by volunteers and donors for Iranian and Afghan refugee children in Tehran.

The fourth prize went to Taraneh Baniyaqub for the story “Afghan’s Hope for Iran’s Love” which recounts the experiences of newly-arrived refugee children in Iran and their relentless efforts to pursue education amidst challenging circumstances.

Leila Shoqi was picked as the fifth winner of this section for the story “A School for Afghan Children”.

This article centers on a school dedicated to Afghan refugee children, encompassing those enduring life on the streets and engaged in child labor. The story captures the commitment of selfless volunteers and teachers who strive to uplift the lives of these vulnerable children.

Photo: Winner of the journalism category in the UNICEF-Iran cultural competition and the organizers pose at the UNICEF Iran office in Tehran on June 20, 2023. (UNICEF/Andisheh Rad)

MMS/YAW