Iranian bookstores offering children “A Million Shades of Gray”

TEHRAN – Iranian publisher Alachiq has recently released a Persian translation of American children’s writer Cynthia Kadohata’s book “A Million Shades of Gray”.

Elham Sadeqi-Mazidi is the translator of the book originally published in 2009.

The story is about Y’Tin, a brave boy. No one in his village denies that his mother may wish that he’d spend more time on school work than on elephant training, but still, she knows that it takes a great deal of courage and calm to deal with elephants the way that Y’Tin does.

He is almost the best trainer in the village — and, at twelve years old, he’s certainly the youngest. Maybe he’ll even open up his own school someday to teach other Montagnards how to train wild elephants.

That was the plan anyway — back before American troops pulled out of the Vietnam War, back before his village became occupied by Viet Cong forces seeking revenge, back before Y’Tin watched his life change in a million terrible ways.

Now, his bravery is truly put to the test: he can stay in his village, held captive by the Viet Cong or he can risk his life (and save his elephant’s) by fleeing into the jungle.

The Montagnards know their surroundings well. After all, this is why Y’Tin’s village had become loyal U.S. allies during the war, having been tapped by Special Forces for their tracking skills and familiarity with the jungle.

But that also means that Y’Tin knows how unsafe it can be — and how much danger he is in if he chooses to head out with no destination in mind.

At once heartbreaking and full of hope, Newbery Medal-winning author Cynthia Kadohata’s exploration into the depth of the jungle and the not-so-distant past brings us close to a world few people know about—and none will ever forget. Y’Tin’s story is one of lasting friendships, desperate choices and all that we lose when we are forced to change.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Cynthia Kadohata’s book “A Million Shades of Gray”.

MMS/YAW