Gail Herman’s book briefs Iranian children on climate change

TEHRAN – “What Is Climate Change?” by children’s writer Gail Herman has been published in Persian by Peydayesh in Tehran.

First published in 2018, the book has been translated by Farzin Suri. The Persian edition also carries the original illustrations by John Hinderliter.

Which of these facts is true? Earth’s climate has been getting warmer; greenhouse gases are the cause of the change in climate; our planet is experiencing record floods, droughts and storms.

This book proves all the fact is true. It shows what climate change means and how it’s affecting our planet.

The earth is definitely getting warmer. There’s no argument about that, but who or what is the cause? And why has climate change become a political issue? Are humans at fault? Is this just a natural development?

While the vast majority of scientists who study the environment agree that humans play a large part in climate change, there is a counterargument.

Author Gail Herman presents both sides of the debate in this fact-based, fair-minded and well-researched book that looks at the subject from many perspectives, including scientific, social and political.

Herman, formerly a children’s book editor in New York City, has written picture books, easy-to-read and chapter books, including many titles in the Who Was/What Was series.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Gail Herman’s book “What Is Climate Change?”

