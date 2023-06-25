“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” returns to Tehran theater

TEHRAN – An Iranian troupe by director Maryam Shirazi is performing American writer Edward Albee’s play “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” at Tehran’s Sahne-ye Abi Theater.

The play is being staged based on a Persian translation by Siamak Golshiri.

Shirazi also plays a role in the drama starring Mohsen Akbari, Yeganeh Malekmohammadi and Mahbod Momayyez.

The play examines the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple, Martha and George. Late one evening, after a university faculty party, they receive an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, as guests, and draw them into their bitter and frustrated relationship.

The title is a pun on the song “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?” from Walt Disney’s “Three Little Pigs”, substituting the name of the celebrated English author Virginia Woolf. Martha and George repeatedly sing this version of the song throughout the play.

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” won both the 1963 Tony Award for Best Play and the 1962–1963 New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Play.

It is frequently revived on the modern stage. The film adaptation was released in 1966, written by Ernest Lehman, directed by Mike Nichols, and starring Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, George Segal and Sandy Dennis.

The play has also been staged by numerous directors.

Shirin Farkhondenejad directed the play at the Iranian Artists Forum in April based on a translation by Marjan Razmazma.

Hamidreza Hosseini staged it at Tehran’s Divare Chaharom in May and June 2022.

Photo: Director Maryam Shirazi’s troupe performs “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” at Tehran’s Sahne-ye Abi Theater on June 19, 2023. (Tiwall/Reza Javidi)

MMS/YAW