‘Investment making necessary in agricultural production’

TEHRAN- The chairman of Iran’s Agricultural Planning, Economic and Rural Development Research Institute (APERDRI) stressed the need to make investments in the production of agricultural products.

Ali Kiani-Rad lamented that the investment-making is less than five percent in terms of production in the agriculture sector, and if there is an investment-making, it’s been made on the machinery of the agricultural sector.

In late July, the chairman of Iran’s Chamber of Agricultural Guilds emphasized that incentives should be considered for agricultural production.

Pointing out that the issues should be solved at the root and the solution to market regulation is not to create obstacles, Qasem Pishehvar reiterated that incentives for production should be considered.

“We should increase the guaranteed purchase price of the products that we need more and reduce their bank loans profit. Good incentives should be considered for market regulation”, he added.

The chairman of the Chamber of Agricultural Guilds further stated that the government should not interfere in the agricultural sector because it is an economic sector.

Pishehvar believes that the farmer's opinion has not been seen in the "cultivation model" that has been prepared and presented.

Naturally, such plans will not be implemented and the farmer will do his work based on his interests and what the market dictates, he commented.

MA