Endangered languages in Sistan-Baluchestan documented

TEHRAN – A documentation project for the data of 10 endangered languages in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan has been completed, a member of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage & Tourism has said.

In order to preserve and promote Iranian languages and dialects, as well as to facilitate linguistic research and contribute to the revival of endangered languages, a project has been implemented to document dialect data and establish a comprehensive database of these unique languages, Marzieh Sana’ati explained on Monday.

The project aimed to guarantee the enduring preservation of Iranian languages and dialects by incorporating them into a comprehensive database system, she added.

The collective province—Sistan in the north and Baluchestan in the south—accounts for one of the driest regions of Iran with a slight increase in rainfall from east to west, and an obvious rise in humidity in the coastal regions. In ancient times, the region was a crossword of the Indus Valley and the Babylonian civilizations.

The province possesses special significance because it is located in a strategic transit location, particularly Chabahar, which is the only ocean port in Iran and the best and easiest access route of the middle Asian countries to free waters.

The vast province is home to several distinctive archaeological sites and natural attractions, including two UNESCO World Heritage sites, namely, Shahr-e-Soukhteh (Burnt City) and Lut desert.

