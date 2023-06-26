“Mother of war veterans” turns 107

A birthday celebration was held on Saturday for Loue Naserian, known as “the mother of war veterans” in the city of Darkhovin, Khuzestan province. Naserian was born in 1916. She married when she was 12.

During the eight-year (1980-1988) war, known as the Sacred Defense, against Iraq, where people leave the city of Darkhovin, she stayed in the city together with her sons, while forming resistance forces, providing fighters with bread and food, and washing their clothes.

Naserian remembers historical events such as the occupation of Iran by British forces in World War II.

