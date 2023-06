TEHRAN – Mehdi Tartar was named new head coach of Iranian football team Malavan on Monday.

The 50-year-old trainer replaced Maziar Zare in the Bandar Anzali based club.

Tartar has most recently worked as head coach in Zob Ahan but parted company with the team last week.

Malavan, under leadership of Zare, finished in 12th place last season in Iran Professional League (IPL).