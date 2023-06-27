What is "Operation Interflex"?

The Western operation in training Ukrainian civilians to fight in the battlefield has raised many questions.

Since July last year, a UK-led Western "special" mission has been training Ukrainian civilians from all walks of life into soldiers and dispatching them back to Ukraine.

Since the start of this "special program" dubbed "Operation Interflex," there have been 17,000 Ukrainian civilian volunteers who have undergone quick training and have now turned into soldiers.

They have been specialized in various aspects of combat warfare, including the use of assault weapons, patrol tactics and have been returning to what is now fierce fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

The goal is to transform even more Ukrainian civilians into soldiers by 2024.

The British Ministry of Defense said, "This program has now been extended and is on track to train the pledged 30,000 recruits by 2024."

The ministry alleges that "intelligence has shown that the training has already made a significant difference to the combat effectiveness of Ukraine."

"The UK Armed Forces maintains close communication with Ukraine to improve and evolve the course based on the skills most needed on the battlefield," it added.

This suggests NATO has no plan to end the Ukraine crisis this year. The U.S.-led military alliance is prolonging the war as long as possible.

The aim is not to defeat Russia entirely but an attempt to drain the Russian military as well as its energy and economic resources. If NATO had the capability to defeat Russia militarily, it would have done so. But it doesn't.

The Western military alliance is seeking the demise of the Russian Federation's superpower status. For that same reason the West is trying to uphold NATO's apparent military superiority in the face of China.

The British commander of the 11th security force assistance brigade Justin Stenhouse says, "The grueling five-week package takes a civilian from many different walks of life and gives them the skillsets needed to become survivable and lethal."

Other military experts would argue it would require much longer than five weeks to transform "a civilian from many different walks of life" into a soldier entering a warzone, no matter how "grueling" the training is.

The UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who has visited the Ukrainian recruits on several occasions during their five-week training program, further claims "the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian recruits that arrive on British soil, from all walks of life, to train to fight alongside our British and international forces, is humbling to witness."

These civilians are potentially being sent to their deathbed. Does it matter for NATO? Apparently not. As long as it can prolong the war.

Russia is targeted as it is geographically closer to the transatlantic, with NATO forces expanding their presence closer to Russian borders.

This buildup of advanced military weaponry by NATO, especially during the five to seven years before the conflict broke out in February 2021, was a clear provocation against Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The war could end today, if NATO provides Russia with security guarantees. In that case the deadly armed clashes between ethnic Russians (living in the eastern Donbass region on the border with Russia) and the Ukrainian military will come to a halt in line with the Minsk agreement.

NATO doesn't appear to be interested in peace.

Instead, it is turning civilians with five weeks of training into soldiers and has shipped the largest cache of weapons to a conflict in modern history, with similar low levels of training on how to use those weapons.

Many NATO members have delivered so much arms to Ukraine that they have depleted their own stockpiles, leaving themselves vulnerable to the alarm of their security chiefs.

The United Kingdom is leading "Operation Interflex", alongside Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania and the Netherlands.

None of these countries face a national security risk from Russia. This is one of the reasons why they have not directly fought in the war against Russia.

They are instead using Ukraine as a proxy to wage the fight on NATO's behalf.

Stenhouse also claims, "The solidarity from both the British and multinational forces training the Ukrainians when combined with their determination has forged bonds that will last the length of time."

The military training of Ukrainian civilians raises questions over how many soldiers Kyiv has lost since the start of the conflict.

According to a social media post by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (that has since been removed), more than 100,000 Ukrainian military personnel have died to date.

Her remarks were also repeated in a speech by a senior EU official and published on the European Commission's website.

On both platforms, von der Leyen's statements have been republished or reposted with the section on the Ukrainian military fatality figure deleted.

This would explain why the West has turned to Ukrainian civilians to prolong the war despite that fact that there is no national security risk to the UK - where the training is being done, from Russia.

The West claims it is arming Ukraine and training its civilian volunteers to save Ukrainian civilians from Russian attacks.

Evidence on the ground shows there have been many civilian deaths among ethnic Russians during the current conflict since February 2021, and during the first conflict that erupted in 2014, between ethnic Russians in Ukraine's east and the Ukrainian army.

But there was no "special" program to train and save the ethnic Russian population who have died since 2014 in attacks launched by Ukraine.

This is despite the fact that mainstream Western media had visited the sites of the attacks on civilians and field reports on civilian deaths among ethnic Russians since 2014, at times Western reporters even shed real tears, not crocodile tears, during their coverage.

That all changed in February 2021, and the reports from eastern Ukraine came to an end by the Western mainstream media.

There was a national security risk to Europe from the Daesh (ISIL) when they captured swathes of territory in Syria and Iraq.

A number of brutal terrorist attacks claimed by Daesh were carried out on European soil, leading to the unfortunate killing of hundreds of European residents.

There was also no program led by the UK or any NATO or Western country to train Iraqi or Syrian civilians who had volunteered to help in the fight against the savage terrorist group.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians perished in Syria and Iraq as a result of barbaric acts by Daesh and other terrorist groups. The death toll pales in comparison to the civilian death toll in Ukraine, which is less than nine thousand, according to the UN Human Rights Office.

The volunteers in Syria and Iraq were left to fend for themselves, with the exception of two neighbors in the region.

In fact, foreign volunteers who fought terrorism in Iraq and Syria and helped bring security to the region and Europe were sent to prison on their return back home.

Had it not been for Iranian military advisors as well as military advisors from Lebanon's Hezbollah, Daesh would still be occupying Syria and Iraq. This would have resulted in further terrorist attacks on European soil.

Perhaps the West is envisioning a similar scenario for Russia as in Iraq and Syria in the Daesh days.



