“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN –American author Gabrielle Zevin’s book “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” has recently been published in Persian.

Milkan is the publisher of the book translated by Kimia Fazai.

Originally published in 2022, the book follows two brilliant friends—in love, but never lovers—for whom designing video games is a celebration of romance, art, and immortality. Together, Sam, Sadie, and their creative partner Marx navigate loss, jealousy, joy, fame, and inconceivable tragedy to come into their own.

The story examines the multifarious nature of identity, disability, failure, the redemptive possibilities in play, and above all, our need to connect: to be loved and to love.

Gabrielle Zevin is a New York Times best-selling novelist whose books have been translated into forty languages.

Her tenth novel, “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” was published in July 2022 and was an instant New York Times Best Seller, a Sunday Times Best Seller, a USA Today Best Seller, and a #1 National Indie Best Seller.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Gabrielle Zevin’s book “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow”

ABU/



